Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Latest Chelsea transfer news suggests that The Blues are still interested in sealing a deal for Moises Caicedo from Brighton this month. The Ecuadorian is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea to work under Graham Potter again, but Brighton’s 65 million Euros asking price is currently putting Chelsea off at the moment.

The Blues could return with another bid for Caicedo this week, it remains unclear if Brighton will sell with such short time to find a proper replacement.

Chelsea are back in for Enzo Fernandes –

Chelsea are reportedly back in for Benfica star sign Enzo Fernandez. According to RECORD PORTUGAL, The West London side are still interested in bringing the World Cup winner to the Bridge, but it remains to be said if it will still be this transfer window.

The Blues failed to agree a deal with Benfica earlier this month, and the deal was said to be off. However Enzo is a priority target for Chelsea and the owners still want him.

Hakim Ziyech Could Leave Chelsea This Month –

Chelsea are looking to sell some players this month, and The Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ziyech this month. AS Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle are all among the clubs interested in the Moroccan star.

EmmanuelAkanni (

)