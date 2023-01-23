SPORT

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

Latest Chelsea transfer news suggests that The Blues are still interested in sealing a deal for Moises Caicedo from Brighton this month. The Ecuadorian is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea to work under Graham Potter again, but Brighton’s 65 million Euros asking price is currently putting Chelsea off at the moment.

Chelsea handed Moises Caicedo January transfer boost as Brighton close in on £5.3m replacement - football.london

The Blues could return with another bid for Caicedo this week, it remains unclear if Brighton will sell with such short time to find a proper replacement.

Chelsea are back in for Enzo Fernandes

Chelsea and Benfica fail to agree Enzo Fernandez terms

Chelsea are reportedly back in for Benfica star sign Enzo Fernandez. According to RECORD PORTUGAL, The West London side are still interested in bringing the World Cup winner to the Bridge, but it remains to be said if it will still be this transfer window.

The Blues failed to agree a deal with Benfica earlier this month, and the deal was said to be off. However Enzo is a priority target for Chelsea and the owners still want him.

Hakim Ziyech Could Leave Chelsea This Month –

Rumors: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech 'offers himself' to Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes

Chelsea are looking to sell some players this month, and The Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ziyech this month. AS Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle are all among the clubs interested in the Moroccan star.

