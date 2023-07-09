Chelsea transfer news: Blues rejected Inter Milan’s £25.6m bid for Lukaku, Pochettino eyes Dybala

Chelsea news: Biggest headlines including updates on Romelu Lukaku, Levi Colwil, Christian Pulisic, Noni Madieke, and Pauli Dybala

Recently, Lukaku’s bid has been rejected by Chelsea, following Inter Milan’s interest to keep the Belgian striker permanently at San Siro after two years of unproductive display. Pochettino’s side has rejected an offer from Seria A outfit, Inter Milan valued at around £25.6m, with a loan deal being discussed which was sent back out of hand, with no consideration for offers, not less £38m.

Inter Milan would have to hijack Lukaku the second time on a loan worth £8m, following his deal last year summer but fitness and financial issues has put an end to that.

* Undoubtedly, Roma star, Paulo Dybala has reportedly emerged as a high target for Chelsea as Pochettino wishes to further bolster his frontline options. The report proves that the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge currently based on his performances in Seria A games this summer.

The Argentine forward has fuelled suggestions that he could be in the process of sealing a move to Stamford Bridge after being spotted at Silverstone.

