Chelsea Toppled All The EPL Clubs That Finished Above Them Last Season To Win The PL Summer Series

Under the scotching Sun in Maryland on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Chelsea emerged as Champions of the maiden edition of the Premier league Summer Series after beating their West London club Rival Fulham by 2-0, thanks to goals from Veteran Brazilian Defender Thiago Silva and Summer Signing Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea played against 3 clubs in the Premier league Summer Series as the West London club played against Brighton, Newcastle United and Fulham. Aston Villa and Brentford were also in the tournament but Chelsea didn’t face them.

The Premier league Summer Series is just a Pre-season Friendly tournament that the Premier league started to bring the live actions of English Top-flight Football to the doorstep of their Fans outside England, and the maiden edition was held in the Stateside.

Winning the Premier league Summer Series is a confidence booster for Chelsea, especially when the West London club had a terrible Campaign last season.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Fulham, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion all finished above Chelsea on the Premier league table last season but Chelsea topped all of them to win the Summer Series.

Newcastle United qualified for the UEFA champions league at the end of last season while both Brighton and Aston Villa were able to secure the tickets for European Football in the UEFA Europa league. Chelsea defeated Brighton and Hove Albion by 4-3 in their first game of the summer Series before playing a draw against Newcastle United. The Blues ended their Pre-season tournament as Champions after beating Fulham.

