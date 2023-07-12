Chelsea Top The List Of Clubs With Highest Spendings On Forwards So Far In 2023 Summer

Many clubs are already investing in forwards in the 2023 summer. A look at the transfer records in this window shows that only Chelsea have spent close to €100m on this category of players. How did it happen?

The most expensive signing of the London club is Christopher Nkunku. This Frenchman moved to Chelsea for a fee of €80m from RB Leipzig. His eyes for goals must have attracted the club to the France international because. The supporting striker was Bundesliga’s highest goal scorer in 2022/23.

The second player acquired by the 2-time UEFA Champions League winners is Nicholas Jackson, a Senegalese. The Blues paid €37m to sign this Senegal international from Villarreal. That makes him the costliest footballer to leave La Liga so far in this window. It should be put on record that he had 18 goal involvements for the Spanish giants last season and he never lost any game in which he scored or assisted within the period. As it stands, Jackson is the most valuable player in the Senegalese squad with €5m above Sadio Mane’s €25m. The total expenses of the Mauricio Pochettino-managed outfit now stand at €97m.

Other clubs that have invested much forwards this summer are Wolverhampton Wanderers, Juventus, Napoli and Brighton. Wolves spent €50m Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. This follows a half-season loan deal at the EPL side. The Lady invested a total of €38m on three forwards. These are Moise Kean (€30m) from Everton, Timothy Weah (€11.3m) from Lille and Arkadiusz Milik (€6.3m) from Marseille. This brings the total spendings of the Serie A giants to €47.6m.

The other two clubs have paid €38m and €34.2m respectively on players in this position. The two acquisitions of Napoli are Giacomo Raspadori (€26m) and Giovanni Simeone (€12m). As for the Seagulls, their only purchase is João Pedro.

