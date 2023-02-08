Chelsea to part-ways with primary jersey sponsors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This season marks the end of Chelsea’s three-year partnership with primary jersey sponsors “Three”, and strangely, neither party expects it to be extended.

I don’t think anyone will cry over their hideous logo no longer being prominently displayed on the shirts, especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.

While it’s a little strange to get too emotional about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40 million our way every season, I don’t think either way will make anyone cry.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are “in talks with a number of corporations about a lucrative new front-of-shirt sponsor to replace “Three,” under the direction of our new President of Business, Tom Glick. We want to “get far closer to, or even better,” than the contract Manchester City has with itself (at the Etihad), which is valued at whatever they choose, or £67.5 million each year. But perhaps the amount we can be more realistically strive for is the £50 million that Standard Chartered is giving Liverpool, a fellow mid-table team.

However, Todd Boehly does mingle with some powerful people in Hollywood and beyond. Here we go, Marvel Sports Universe!

According to the article, Chelsea is also seeking for a new shirt-sleeve sponsor to take the place of WhaleFin, who recently ended their agreement. This time, we should probably avoid anything related to crypto currencies.

