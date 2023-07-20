Chelsea target £18m ex-academy star as Wesley Fofana replacement

Wesley Fofana is set to miss the majority of the upcoming season after undergoing knee surgery, which leaves Mauricio Pochettino with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile, who is also injured and could miss the start of the season, as his four options in central defence.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are interested by a flow for Guehi and are weighing up whether or not to publish a bid for the 23-year-old.

The record additionally claims that Chelsea aren’t thinking about a circulate for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who become stripped of the membership captaincy way of means of Erik ten Hag final weekend.

Guehi, meanwhile, has inspired due to the fact that becoming a member of Palace in an £18 million deal from Chelsea in 2021.

Arsenal and Tottenham also are interested by Guehi however as a part of their settlement with Palace, Chelsea do have the choice to suit any rival bids for the defender.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has made it clean that he wishes Chelsea to herald new signings earlier than the brand new Premier League season begins.

‘I need the proper profiles, the proper players, to reach and enhance the squad,’ Pochettino said.

‘Of course, as quickly as feasible is higher than later. Today is higher than tomorrow. We want to paintings truely tough at the goals we have. We realize it’s difficult. We have a completely younger squad.

‘It is a challenge. It is some thing we knew whilst we regular being in rate of this membership. Nothing to whinge about, it’s miles a genuinely interesting moment.

‘We are assured we will construct a certainly exact squad that is prepared to compete withinside the Premier League. We are nevertheless operating to complete it.’

