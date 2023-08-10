Chelsea submit £48m bid to sign Liverpool’s top target

Liverpool have made the 19-year-old one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window but have seen multiple bids rejected by Southampton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is prioritizing a deal for Moises Caicedo of Brighton as they try to improve their midfield options this summer.

However, The Athletic claims that Chelsea has now outbid Liverpool for the signing of La with a £48 million offer.

According to the report, Chelsea’s offer includes add-ons, and negotiations were still going on as of Wednesday night, when the bid was made.

In the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, Southampton lost to Gillingham 3-1 and La was not included in the lineup.

Russell Martin, the manager of Southampton, said following his team’s defeat that La would still be working for the organization at the end of the week.

Martin told the BBC, “I don’t anticipate anything changing between now and the weekend, but it’s football, so anything is possible.”

The men we left behind today are not indicative of our lack of respect for the opposition; we will be ready for everything and everything.

We need to see everyone on the field because we could require assistance. Some people we believe will depart may actually stay, while others we believe will remain may depart.

Oladaily (

)