With the current transfer window gradually reaching its close-off point, it appears that Chelsea FC has not given up interest in the pursuit of Benfica hot-shot Enzo Fernandez.

From Badashile to Gusto, who is their eighth signing of the window, the Pensioners seem to continue the January move in signing a midfielder before the deadline on Tuesday.

Previous attempts have failed in luring Fernandez, with a €120m (£105.4m) release clause along with other possibilities like Amadou Onana and Moises Caicedo.

It appears Chelsea is revisiting the Fernandez transfer, not giving up hope on him during this window with reports of offering players in the deal as part of the transfer, a stance Benfica is unwilling to change.

The inability of meeting EPL and UEFA’s Financial Fair-play rules are stumbling blocks hindering Chelsea from meeting the clause, something transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that would be prepared to pay.

The Argentine has a contract till 2027, but Benfica wishes he signs a new deal with the expectation that Real Madrid Barcelona and others will show an interest in the summer.

