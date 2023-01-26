Chelsea Still Chasing The Signing Of New Defender, As They consider Submitting New Bid To Lyon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have completed six major transfers this January, but they are not done making reinforcement to their squad as reports have it that they are targeting the signing of Brighton’s midfielder Caicedo and Lyon’s right back Malo Gusto.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that although an earlier bid from Chelsea had been rejected by Lyon for the defender, the London club are set to submit a new bid as they consider Gusto a priority signing for the winter. His presence in their squad would give them the much needed opportunity to provide defensive cover for Reece James while adding some serious depth to their defense ahead of the resumption of the champions league.

Todd Boehly is a good businessman who truly loves Chelsea, as he has provided all they need for their project in one season. Hopefully they get to sign Enzo Fernandes before the window closes, as he is very much important to their plans for the future.

