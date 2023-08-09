Chelsea Star Tops The List of Players That Have Won Most Penalties In The EPL

Many players have won penalties in the history of English Premier League (EPL). However, only four of them have done so up to 15 times in the EPL. Who are these penalty creators?

The player on top of this list is current Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling. The Jamaican-born English winger has won twenty three penalties in the English top flight. Though he started his senior career in Liverpool, the England international only won four spot kicks before leaving the Merseyside outfit for Manchester City. While playing for the Citizens, he created 19 penalties for the club before moving to Chelsea. Interestingly, he has not won any since moving to London.

Another English player, Jamie Vardy, also has 23 penalty assists in the Premier League. Unlike Sterling, this striker has won all his penalties at only one club. This is Leicester City. This makes him the only man that has created more than 20 spot kicks. Interestingly, since the Foxes have been relegated from the top flight, no other current EPL star has won more penalties than Raheem Sterling.

There is one other player that has assisted by way of going down in opposition penalty areas. This is Wilfried Zaha who did it for Crystal Palace. Unfortunately, this right winger will not be able to get more than penalty-assists than Raheem Sterling. The only other footballer that has won up to 15 spot kicks is Alan Shearer. This centre-forward has fifteen of it to his credit.

Another player that is worthy of mention is Andrew Johnson. The retired Crystal Palace centre-forward got 14 penalty assists in his EPL career. He however gas the record of the first player to win more than five penalties in the Premiership. He did it eight times in 2004/05 season. No other playerhas achieved the feat in the Premier League.

Images: TEAMTalk

