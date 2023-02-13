Chelsea star Reece James reveals he ‘hates’ transfer windows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea right back Reece James has revealed that he hates transfer windows.

The 23 year old has missed huge part of this season due to reoccurrence of knee injury which kept him out for week’s. His club Chelsea were the biggest team spender in the just concluded transfer windows which saw them break the British record deal.

Chelsea spent £600 million pounds on player recruitment in two windows. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has splashed a lot of cash since he took over from former owner Roman abrahimovic last summer.

Chelsea bought eight players in total seven on permanent deals why only one player was loaned back to his club.

James in an interview with Sky sports today revealed that he’s not happy and certainly not a fan of transfer windows. The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it’s all a bit too much.”

