Chelsea Star, Noni Madueke Shines For England In Euro U-21 Final 1-0 Hard-fought Win Against Spain

Chelsea football club of England forward maestro, Noni Madueke was impressive and outstanding today for the Young Lions in the final of the Euro U-21 Championship against Spain at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

The 21 year old Nigerian-descent and former PSV Eindhoven star started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the second half for Emile Smith Rowe, and he was able to perform at the optimal level with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

Noni Madueke after his introduction into the game was a big threat for his team as he made some decisive and clinical moves in the opposition box, which were instrumental in the hard-fought win that made them the Champions.

England in the added minute to the end of the first 45 minutes got the deadlock broken courtesy of a goal from Liverpool’s Curtis Jones to make it one nil heading into the break.

The tempo of the game got more interesting in the second half as they both displayed some more dazzling skills but none was able to add more to the tally, with all attempts from both ends to found the back of the net proving abortive as it ended one nil at full time.

Noni Madueke with his top notch performance for the team in the opposition box will be having the optimism to replicate the same energy for the Blues when the new season begins.

Photo Credit: Twitter

