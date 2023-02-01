Chelsea Star, Enzo Fernandez Ranked The 6th Most Expensive Transfer In History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday was the deadline for the January transfer window and we got to see some mind blowing transfer deals go down, but Argentine International, Enzo Fernandez stole the spotlight after he secured a move to Chelsea becoming the most expensive signing in the Premier League history. He’s also ranked the 6th most expensive transfer in football history after his €121m deal to Chelsea from Benfica on a long term contract.

His move to Chelsea was met well by fans of the London club who were extremely excited about his signing, as they believe he would make a huge improvement to their squad this season.

Well, sitting at the top of this list as the most expensive signing in history is Neymar, as we recall the Brazilian International left FC Barcelona to sign for Paris Saint Germain in 2017 for a record fee of €222m.

