Chelsea squad numbers confirmed so far Ahead 2023/24 season
Chelsea will be getting ready for a new beginning in 2023–24 after a challenging 2022–23 season. After multiple managerial changes and some disappointing performances, the Blues eventually placed 12th in the league standings.
Mauricio Pochettino will lead the Blues in the new season as they look to reclaim their winning ways. The new squad numbers have not yet been verified ahead of the 2023/24 season because the summer transfer window has not yet closed.
The 2023–24 Premier League season will begin on August 13 with Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s squad numbers for the 2022/23 season were confirmed on August 5, 2022, and they are expected to be confirmed again this season around the same time.
1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga
4 – Benoit Badiashile
5 – Enzo Fernandez
6 – Thiago Silva
13 – Marcus Bettinelli
14 – Trevoh Chalobah
17 – Raheem Sterling
18 – Armando Broja
21 – Ben Chilwell
22 – Hakim Ziyech
23 – Conor Gallagher
24 – Reece James
27 – David Fofana
30 – Carney Chukwuemeka
31 – Noni Madueke
32 – Marc Cucurella
33 – Wesley Fofana
34 – Malo Gusto
37 – Levi Colwill
38 – Ian Maatsen
39 – Andrey Santos
40 – Cesare Casadei
41 – Angelo
42 – Diego Moreira
43 – Nicolas Jackson
45 – Christopher Nkunku
