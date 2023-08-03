Chelsea will be getting ready for a new beginning in 2023–24 after a challenging 2022–23 season. After multiple managerial changes and some disappointing performances, the Blues eventually placed 12th in the league standings.

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the Blues in the new season as they look to reclaim their winning ways. The new squad numbers have not yet been verified ahead of the 2023/24 season because the summer transfer window has not yet closed.

The 2023–24 Premier League season will begin on August 13 with Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea squad numbers confirmed so far Ahead 2023/24 season

Chelsea’s squad numbers for the 2022/23 season were confirmed on August 5, 2022, and they are expected to be confirmed again this season around the same time.

1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

4 – Benoit Badiashile

5 – Enzo Fernandez

6 – Thiago Silva

13 – Marcus Bettinelli

14 – Trevoh Chalobah

17 – Raheem Sterling

18 – Armando Broja

21 – Ben Chilwell

22 – Hakim Ziyech

23 – Conor Gallagher

24 – Reece James

27 – David Fofana

30 – Carney Chukwuemeka

31 – Noni Madueke

32 – Marc Cucurella

33 – Wesley Fofana

34 – Malo Gusto

37 – Levi Colwill

38 – Ian Maatsen

39 – Andrey Santos

40 – Cesare Casadei

41 – Angelo

42 – Diego Moreira

43 – Nicolas Jackson

45 – Christopher Nkunku

