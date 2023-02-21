Chelsea squad not convinced Graham Potter is the right man for the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter has left the Chelsea squad unconvinced that he is the right man for the club after a dismal run of results.

Having lost to Southampton on Saturday by a score of 1-0, the former Brighton manager is under intense pressure at Stamford Bridge.

For the Blues, who have won just two of their last 14 games across all competitions, that was the season’s low point.

Potter has had time to acclimate to west London after he took Thomas Tuchel’s place early in the season.

The board has acknowledged that, given the club’s takeover and £600 million in spending, this season at Chelsea is unlike any other in recent memory.

The Chelsea players admire Potter and are sympathetic to his situation since they realize that there are many other problems in west London.

The Evening Standard, however, reports that the team has doubts about his capacity to get through such a trying time and whether he is the appropriate guy for the Blues.

Chelsea must come from behind to get to the Champions League quarterfinals after falling to Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg.

On Sunday, they must travel to rivals Tottenham, where Antonio Conte might inflict further pain on his old team.

The Blues anticipate that Thiago Silva and Reece James will be eligible for selection once more.

Oladaily (

)