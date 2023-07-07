Chelsea Sold 3 Of Their Best Midfielders To Premier League Rivals

Chelsea have sold three of their best midfielders to premier league rivals this summer. Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have all joined Chelsea’s premier league rivals.

Manchester City secured the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea following the departure of Gundogan. Gundogan helped City win the treble last season and then signed for Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s side brought in Mateo Kovacic as replacement for Gundogan. The Croatian midfielder has been in top form since joining Chelsea. He was an integral part of Chelsea’s success under Thomas Tuchel and can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world right now.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £65 million making him their second most expensive signing of all time. Havertz won different titles at Chelsea and was one of their best players before his departure from the club. However, Havertz struggled to perform well for Chelsea last season but did manage to score 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 appearances for the Blues.

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million. The England International admitted that he’s no more in Chelsea’s plans following his move to Old Trafford. The Red devils gave Mason Mount the iconic number 7 jersey.

