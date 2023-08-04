Chelsea signed Dissasi despite having many defenders, Here may be the reason why they signed him

Chelsea decided to bring in Alex Disasi despite having several defenders already in their squad. Despite having Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevor Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Malang Sarr, Chelsea still signed Disasi. The reason behind this move lies in Disasi’s exceptional skills on the field, making him a valuable addition to the team.

During the 2022/23 season in Ligue 1, Disasi stood out among center-backs by making more passes into the final third than any other player in the league. This ability showcased his composure and confidence in distributing the ball forward, making him a key asset in building attacking plays from the backline. Furthermore, his proficiency in delivering set-pieces adds an extra dimension to his game. This makes him a threat during corner kicks and free-kicks.

Chelsea’s decision to sign Disasi reflects their strategic approach to strengthen their defensive setup and enhance their attacking capabilities. His passing skills and set-piece threat complement the existing defenders, providing Chelsea with a more versatile and well-rounded defensive unit. With Disasi’s arrival, the team aims to maintain a strong defensive foundation while also improving their offensive play from the back.

