Chelsea Sign Top Players Despite Their Slim Chances Of Playing UCL Next Season

Chelsea is currently sitting on the 10th position on the Premier league table. They are out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and have no real chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, the club still managed to spent lavishly and get world class Players to build a Super team in a January Transfer window.

There were reports that Enzo Fernandez was wanted by Real Madrid during the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar but, the Argentina National joined Chelsea on the deadline day of the Winter transfer window despite the fact that he could have joined any club he wants next summer.

Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk were both wanted by Arsenal. Arsenal has been quite impressive this season and they are leading the Premier league race. Even if Arsenal later fail to win the Premier league title this season, the UCL is still guaranteed for them.

Regardless of that, Chelsea got both Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk ahead of Arsenal that’s in a good form. I think this shows how Players still wants the West London club no matter how bad they are currently.

