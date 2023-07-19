Chelsea Should Drop Their Interest In Caicedo And Consider Going For Either Of These Two DMs

Chelsea Football Club have been pursuing Moises Caicedo for quite a long while in this summer transfer window. The West London Side recently made a bid of 70 million pounds for the Ecuadorian international which got rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. According to Multiple reports, Chelsea will be presenting another offer for him very soon but Brighton & Hove Albion remain firm on their asking price of 100 million pounds which seems ridiculous.

Well, I believe the Blues can’t afford to spend 100 million pounds on another midfielder in the space of just two transfer windows. There are other great and even affordable defensive midfielders Chelsea can sign this summer instead of spending a ridiculous amount just to get Moises Caicedo.

Let’s take a look at these two players Chelsea should consider going for instead of signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

1, Sofyan Amrabat.

Sofyan Amrabat had an incredible World Cup performance for Morocco last year as he contributed immensely to his country’s impressive run in the competition. The 26-year-old is a brilliant defensive midfielder, very good at making tackles, and also a great orchestrator of his team’s attack. The Moroccan International is also young and way more affordable than Moises Caicedo. I think the Blues should consider signing him if they don’t reach an agreement with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

2, João Palhinha.

The Portuguese International was undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League last season. The 28-year-old came and improved Fulham’s play from the middle of the park through his great ball-winning ability and also good composure. João Palhinha is a valid option for Chelsea if they decide to drop their interest in Moises Caicedo.

