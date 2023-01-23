Chelsea Set To Sell 29-Year-Old Winger & Will Listen To Offers This January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have completed six signings this January transfer window, in an attempt to make a complete squad overhaul. The new Chelsea owners are serious about bringing in quality young players on a long term deal with the duration of the contracts being giving to new players or player’s renewing their contract ranging from five to eight years.

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Moroccoan winger Hakim Ziyech in the closing week of the transfer market. Ziyech operates predominantly on the right wing, and with the arrival of Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven this January who’s preferred position is also on the right wing, a move for Ziyech might be on the horizon.

Premier league and foreign clubs are monitoring Hakim Ziyech’s situation in the final week of the window, and Chelsea will be willing to sell the winger who has being in good form recently for the London club.

