Chelsea secure the signing of top-class midfielder

According to ESPN, Chelsea will pay an initial £53 million, along with an additional £5 million related to performance. “I’m really happy to join Chelsea and be part of this exciting project. It’s a fantastic football club with a great history, and I’m really delighted to get started,” La said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to meeting all my new teammates, working together to build chemistry and achieve great things.”

This is a significant step for the 19-year-old Belgian talent. Last year, La joined Southampton from Man City for £10.5 million and made 29 appearances in the Premier League. While he couldn’t help the team avoid relegation, his individual performances were impressive. This development also saw La make his debut for the Belgian national team in a friendly against Germany in March. It’s known that Southampton will have to pay Man City 20% of the transfer fee they agree with Chelsea.

This agreement takes Chelsea’s summer spending to around £350 million. Last week, they signed 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a record-breaking fee in England of £115 million. Similar to Caicedo, Chelsea beat competition from Liverpool to secure La’s signature. Liverpool had previously made a £60 million offer, which Southampton accepted, but La expressed a desire to join Chelsea.

In another development, Chelsea’s pursuit of winger Michael Olise fell through as the 21-year-old, who was born in England but represents France’s U21 team, unexpectedly signed a new 4-year contract with Crystal Palace. Previously, Chelsea had activated Olise’s £35 million release clause in England. He was expected to leave until Crystal Palace intervened late, doubling the player’s wages to keep him at Selhurst Park, as revealed by ESPN.

According to reports, Chelsea is now shifting their attention to other targets, including Brennan Johnson, a player valued at nearly £50 million by Nottingham Forest.

