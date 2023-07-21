Chelsea sales XI for the 2023-2024 transfer window

Chelsea football club is having a transfer window to remember for years to come with many of their first team players sold off and many still looking to navigate their way out of the club, in the last January transfer window Chelsea made record signing for number of players joining a club during a transfer window and now they could be setting another record for players sold in a single window.

Mason Mount left Chelsea for Manchester united Twitter photos

So far more than eleven players have left the club either permanently or on a temporary basis, the likes of Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-cheek, Ethan Ampadu and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta gave all departed on permanent basis while David Datro Fofana is out on loan.

Christian Pulisic departed to Ac Milan Twitter photos

There is a possibility of the likes of Callum Hudson Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and possibly few youngsters leaving the club before the end of the transfer window, below we have picked out their best eleven sales for the simmer.

Chelsea sales XI for the summer transfer market update

