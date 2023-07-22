Chelsea Right-back Reece James Is Among The Top Scorers At The Club After Mount And Havertz’s Exit

Chelsea will probably head into next season without signing new Forwards. The West London club have added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to the first team squad this summer.

The presence of Armando Broja in the team, alongside the arrival of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson might be regarded as good options for Chelsea because they aren’t going to play in the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa league next season.

Chelsea have been suffering in terms of goalscoring in the last few seasons and Fans would expect some changes under new Manager Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Of course, the departure of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, who were the top scorers in the Chelsea squad, might affect Chelsea’s performance next season.

The trio of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic were the highest scorers in the Chelsea squad before this summer. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic had scored 33 goals, 32 goals and 26 goals respectively for Chelsea before their departure this summer.

Following their exit, Reece James has become one of the highest scorers at Chelsea. The England International has scored 11 goals for Chelsea but he’s the third Player with the highest number of goals in the current Chelsea squad. Only Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku have scored more goals for Chelsea than Reece James at the moment.

Before the end of this summer transfer window, Reece James might become the Player with most goals in Chelsea squad because Chelsea is looking to get rid of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku this summer.

