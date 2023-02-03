Chelsea Register 3 Out Of Their 8 New Players For UEFA Champions League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions league round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea football club have finally registered 3 players out of the eight players that they signed in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea football club registered Joao Felix, Mykhalyo Mudryk and their club record signing, Enzo Fernandez. Also, Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Jorginho Frello (who has moved to Arsenal football club) were dropped from the list.

It will be recalled that Chelsea football club had had signed Mudryk, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto.

The inability of Chelsea football club to register all the players that they signed, is due to the rule of UEFA that states that only 3 players can be added to the list of players during prior to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions league.

