Chelsea Refused To Sell Odoi For £70million To Bayern but sold him for £5m To Forest

In a surprising turn of events, Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to end his tenure at Chelsea securing a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest on the final day of the transfer window. It’s hard to believe that less than three years ago, Chelsea rejected a remarkable £70 million offer from Bayern Munich for the talented winger who was then considered one of the most promising young attacking players in the world of football.

Back in October 2020, Bayern Munich had sought to acquire his services on loan initially with a subsequent option to make the move permanent for the same hefty sum. Fast forward to September 2023 and Hudson-Odoi has completed a full transfer to Nottingham Forest reportedly for an initial fee of £5 million that could potentially rise to £8 million.

The 22-year-old player garnered significant attention for his signature after communicating his desire to permanently leave Chelsea early in the summer. Fulham seemed like the frontrunners to secure Hudson-Odoi’s services throughout the transfer window but Forest manager Steve Cooper stepped in and successfully facilitated the acquisition of the Chelsea player for his own club. Cooper’s strong relationship with Hudson-Odoi played a pivotal role in bringing him to Forest.

The three-time England international was once one of the shining lights of Chelsea, known around Europe for his speed, trickiness and direct running. A really exciting winger. The talent remains intact but the current challenge is for him to consistently demonstrate it in a competitive Forest team. The summer transfer window brought in many new players to the City Ground creating tough competition for him. If he even shows half of his potential, Forest will have made a remarkable bargain.

