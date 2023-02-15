Chelsea ready to pay €60m for Neymar following PSG meeting

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are anticipating a move for Neymar and their board even met Nasser Al-Khelaifi this week to discuss a potential transfer.

The Blues have an interest in the Paris Saint-Germain star and are willing to pay €60m for the Brazilian, reports Le Parisien.

The French outlet have sensationally claimed that the Premier League outfit are keen on bringing in the former Barcelona attacker to Stamford Bridge and have been held meetings with PSG’s president.

Todd Boehly reportedly flew into Paris on Tuesday ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, where he saw Neymar endure another torrid evening. And there, talks over a proposed move took place.

Neymar, who is the most expensive footballer of all time, moved to PSG in 2017, netting 117 goals in 172 appearances for the French club since. But there is a growing feeling that he may be on the way out.

Furthermore, there are reports of unrest between Neymar and his attacking partner Kylian Mbappe, who is hoping that PSG sell the Brazil international. PSG boss Christophe Galtier act as mediator, along with Lionel Messi, in a meeting to improve their rocky relationship.

But Neymar went on to ‘like’ two social posts criticising Mbappe. One of which was a post that said the Frenchman ‘controlled’ the club.

Chelsea, under their new ownership, have shown to be no stranger to investing big bucks in the market. They made a hefty summer spend, including Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella.

While in January, they bought in Mykhaylo Mudryk Joao Felix on a loan,, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon, who will join at the end of the season, as well as Andrey Santos and striker David Datro Fofana. Lastly, they made a British club record signing for Enzo Fernandez.

