Chelsea reaches full agreement with Southampton for the signing of Romeo Lavia

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club have reached full agreement with Southampton for the signing of 19 year old Midfielder, Romeo La.

Fabrizio revealed that the Blues will be paying around 50 million euros for the services of the talented Midfielder and medical tests have already been booked for the player after the agreement was sealed.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 15th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Romeo is expected to fly to Cobham any moment from now to undergo his medical tests after which he will sign his contract as a new Chelsea player. Recall that the Blues have been linked with the Midfielder for the past couple of weeks now, they had a couple of their bids turned down by Southampton but despite that, they never gave up on their pursuit for the player and it seems like they have finally gotten their man.

Liverpool Football Club were also interested in the services of La, but the move didn’t materialize as the player picked a transfer to Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

Romeo La is currently one of the finest young talent in the English Premier League, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and passes, he will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)