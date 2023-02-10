Chelsea put nine first-team players up for sale.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nine Chelsea players are no longer wanted by Graham Potter.

Prior to the summer transfer window, the Blues listed the nine members of their first team for sale.

The Blues want to regain some money after spending £600 million, so that’s why.

Todd Boehly invested £320 million in total in January after spending £280 million the previous summer.

Again, aside from attempting to comply with UEFA financial fair play regulations, Potter is also eager to reduce the size of his squad.

Kalidou Kouliably, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic are among the players up for sale.

Lukaku, Romelu.

N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the others, according to ESPN.

