Chelsea premier league standing heading into the two weeks international football break

Chelsea football club lost at the weekend to Nottingham forest at Stamford Bridge by 1-0, the result meant that Mauricio Pochettino has only picked four points out of a possible twelve points.

Chelsea have so far played four games in the premier league, they drew against Liverpool, lost to Westham united and Nottingham forest and secured all three points against Luton Town, that run of poor result have left them trailing in the race for this seasons premier league title glory.

Thiago Silva looked disappointed after the Nottingham forest defeat Twitter photos.

Ahead of the International football break Chelsea see themselves laying in twelve place eight points below the league leaders Manchester city.

The full English premier league table after game week two Twitter photos.

After the international football break Chelsea will take on Bournemouth and they will hoping to improve their standing by picking up all three points in that game.

Chelsea are 12th on the table X photos

