Chelsea Predicted Line Up That Could End Borussia Dortmund Unbeaten Run In All Competitions.

Chelsea will lock horns against the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Iduna Park in their round 16 clashes of the UEFA Champions League Wednesday night.

Chelsea have won the title twice , while Borussia Dortmund have won the title once. Both sides haven’t played against each other in a competitive game in the history of the tournament.

Borussia Dortmund are 7 matches Unbeaten in all competitions, while Chelsea have won just 2 games in their last 13 previous fixtures in all competitions.

Chelsea are already regarded as underdogs in the clash, having seen the German side excellent run of form this season. But However, in the game football anything can happen, not minding the form of any team.

Chelsea are playing away from home and it could be a difficult task for the Blues to win in this contest.

Borussia Dortmund has played 20 matches this season winning 13, drawing 1 lost 6 with 40 points as the sit on the 3rd position in the German Bundesliga table, while Chelsea on the other hand have played 21 matches winning 8, drawing 6 and lost 7 with 31 points as they sit on the 10th position in the Premier League table.

Chelsea predicted line up that could end Borussia Dortmund 7 matches unbeaten run in all competitions.

Goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will retain his number one position, after Edouard Mendy is sideline due to finger injury since last year.

Defence.

The big boss could start Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile to tract down Dortmund attacking trio.

Midfield.

The midfield pairing of Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez could be the best for the Blues, as this could help them link with the attacking trio.

Attack.

Potter could start Joao Felix, Noni Madueke Mykhailo Mudryk and Datro Fofana as this could help them score in the clash.

