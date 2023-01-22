Chelsea Possible lineup with Ngolo Kante and Reece James back in training session

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club played out a fairly entertaining goalless draw in their last English premier league game against Liverpool at Anfield but Chelsea supporters will be more delighted with that performance, the good news is that most of their injured first team players are now back to training session.

Chelsea starting lineup will definitely take a different look at least from the beginning of February with the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wesley Fofana and Ngolo Kante all taking part in training session in the past week.

Chelsea will have a healthy team once the players regains match fitness and the suspended Jao Felix returns from his three match suspension at the beginning of February and Mykhailo Mudryk is looking sharp after his debut at the weekend.

Below we have predicted a possible line that Chelsea supporters could begin to see as the second half of the season swings into full flow.

