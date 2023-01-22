SPORT

Chelsea Possible lineup with Ngolo Kante and Reece James back in training session

Chelsea football club played out a fairly entertaining goalless draw in their last English premier league game against Liverpool at Anfield but Chelsea supporters will be more delighted with that performance, the good news is that most of their injured first team players are now back to training session.

Chelsea starting lineup will definitely take a different look at least from the beginning of February with the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wesley Fofana and Ngolo Kante all taking part in training session in the past week.

Jao Felix, Reece James and Ben Chilwell Twitter photos.

Chelsea will have a healthy team once the players regains match fitness and the suspended Jao Felix returns from his three match suspension at the beginning of February and Mykhailo Mudryk is looking sharp after his debut at the weekend.

Mykhailo Mudryk could slot straight into Chelsea first team Twitter photos

Below we have predicted a possible line that Chelsea supporters could begin to see as the second half of the season swings into full flow.

The Chelsea Possible lineup Twitter photos

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
