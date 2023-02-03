Chelsea Possible lineup to take on Fulham at stamford bridge tomorrow

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club will take on London neighbors Fulham at stamford bridge tomorrow looking to bounce back from their draw against Liverpool the last time out in the Barclay premier league.

Chelsea lost by 2-1 the last time they took on Fulham in the league and will be yawning for a revenge in tomorrow’s clash at stamford bridge and below we are predicting a slightly different lineup to the one that played Liverpool.

The club made some fine signings in the January transfer window and also welcomed back some important players to first team training session at Cobham centre, the likes of Reece James will be itching for a start in defence while the duo of Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile will hope to keep their place at center back.

Reece James could be back Twitter photos

Benoit Badiashile Twitter photos

In midfield Chelsea could give a debut to big money signing Enzo Fernandez provided his paper works get completed on time before deadline, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria is out and jorginho Frello is now with Arsenal.

Enzo Fernandez could debut for Chelsea tomorrow Twitter photos.

In attack Mykhailo Mudryk will make his highly anticipated home debut and could lineup alongside Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in a three man attack.

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

Chelsea Possible lineup Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)