Chelsea possible lineup for tonight game against Borrusia Dortmund in Germany

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club will later tonight take on German heavy weights Borrusia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage at the signal Iduna park, the London club will be eager to claim a massive victory ahead of the second leg encounter at Stamford Bridge in few weeks time.

Graham Potter biggest issue will be getting his starting eleven right especially in defence and attack, they will be without Benoit Badiashile who have been excellent so far in defence alongside Thiago Silva while in attack Chelsea have struggled to score goals.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and defender Reece James Twitter photos.

We there predict a return to a back three formation in defence with Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly all likely to join Thiago Silva in that central position, off course Kepa Arrizabalaga will retain his place in goal.

Wesley Fofana back in the team Twitter photos.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell will be in line for a start as wing backs while Mateo Kovacic returns to pair Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic Twitter photos.

﻿The attacking trio for that game will likely be Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz

Joao Felix Twitter photos

The Chelsea preferred eleven Twitter photos.

Teamgifted (

)