Chelsea Players With The Best Performances Since Mauricio Pochettino Took Charge

Nicolas Jackson

Jackson has already established himself as Chelsea’s first choice striker. His performance against Newcastle United shows that Chelsea have found a perfect striker. The Senegalese striker was in the scoresheet in Chelsea’s 4-3 win over Brighton. He also provided two assists for his teammates in the match and netted the only goal for Chelsea in their 1-1 draw against the magpies.

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has already established himself as one of the most important players for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of next season competitions. The highly rated forward is among the players to watch out for next season.

Nkunku was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season and has been in top form since joining Chelsea. He’s expected to form an attacking partnership with Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea spent €60 million on signing Nkunku from RB Leipzig and he can be considered as one of the best forwards in the world right now.

Malo Gusto

Gusto has established himself as an important player under Mauricio Pochettino. He’s expected to compete with Reece James for the right-back spot next season.

Andrey Santos

Santos has already proved he has experience beyond his years. He’s one of the most important players at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino and has been in top form so far with the Blues.

Cesare Casadei

He has been in top form for Chelsea ever since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. Cesare Casadei and Santos are among the players to watch out for next season.

