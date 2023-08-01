Chelsea players with Nigerian roots who are playing for other countries

Chelsea football club announced the signing of French international Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes earlier this evening, the youngster who could play across the three positions in midfield might go out on loan for the 2022-2023 football season.

The young midfielder is a France under 19 midfielder who could now go on to represent the national team in the near future, he becomes another Chelsea player who has Nigeria root but opted to represent a different country at the International stage.

Lesley Ugochukwu is officially a Chelsea player Twitter photos.

Below we take a look at the other two Chelsea player with Nigeria root but are playing for a different country at the International stage.

Carney Chukwuemeka. The midfielder captained the England under 20 world cup squad last month and will likely go on to play for the senior national team in the future.

Carney Chukwuemeka Twitter photos.

The young midfielder has a Nigeria root but may likely not represent the country at the International stage.

Noni Madueke. Chukwunonso Madueke is of Nigerian igbo descent but have represented England in various under age groups and will likely go on to represent the England national team, he may never play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

﻿﻿Chukwunonso Madueke Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)