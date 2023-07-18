Chelsea Players Who Didn’t Make it to The USA Tour

As Chelsea Football Club embarks on their pre-season tour in the USA, the squad is carefully selected to ensure a balance of experience, youth, and potential. However, not all players from the club have been included in the travel roster for various reasons. Among those who won’t be part of the USA tour are Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Armando Broja, Benoît Badiashile, and Marcus Bettinelli.

Wesley Fofana, the talented young center-back, will not be part of the tour due to injury concerns. His absence may be a blow for the team, given his impressive performances in the past season.

Reece James, the versatile and highly-regarded right-back, may also miss the tour due to ongoing recovery from a minor injury. The coaching staff and fans alike will hope for a swift recovery so he can rejoin the squad soon.

Armando Broja, a promising young striker, might have been left out to gain more playing time and experience on loan at another club. Such loan moves have proven beneficial in the past for young Chelsea players looking to develop their skills.

Benoît Badiashile, the French center-back linked with a potential transfer, might have been excluded from the tour amid ongoing transfer negotiations. His situation remains uncertain as the club evaluates their defensive options.

Finally, Marcus Bettinelli, the goalkeeper signed recently, may not be part of the tour as he acclimates to the team and adapts to the tactical demands set by the coaching staff.

Although these players won’t be present in the USA tour, their circumstances are part of the dynamic nature of football, with injuries, loan moves, and transfer activities influencing squad selection. As the remaining players gear up for the pre-season tour, they will aim to make the most of the opportunity to impress and solidify their roles in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season.

