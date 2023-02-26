SPORT

Chelsea players who could score their first goal for the club this afternoon against Tottenham

Chelsea football club will be back in action this afternoon against Tottenham hotspur in a London derby that is shaping up to be an entertaining encounter, Graham Potters side needs a victory today and will be hoping his newly assembled stars finally setups and get the much needed victory.

With three points in sight for Chelsea, we take a look at few of their January signings who could get there first goal for the club this afternoon.

Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian is yet to hit the heights he showed in his first game against Liverpool, he has struggled since that debut game but against an expansive Tottenham hotspur side, we expect mykhailo Mudryk to trouble them with his speed and skill.

We are equally anticipating that his first goal for the club could arrive this afternoon.

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos.

Enzo Fernandez. The argentine have not done badly for himself since linking up with the blues considering he has not even had a steady partnership in midfield.

He is a clever player and at the world cup he showed he could get in with the goals in crucial games and we expect him to finally get his first goal for the club.

Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos

David Datro Fofana. The youngster will be itching for another opportunity to impress for Chelsea and after coming close against westham, he could get his first goal today if be gets his chance to play.

David Datro Fofana Twitter photos

