This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club players continued there preparations for this weekend premier league match at Anfield, they trained 1yesterday at Cobham centre, the training session saw few injured players return to first team activities.

We are looking at some of those players who where heavily involved in that training session but will likely miss out on playing against Liverpool this weekend various reasons

Jao Felix. The attacker who is on loan from Atletico Madrid will miss the game due to the red card he picked up against Fulham, he will serve a three match suspension starting from this weekend.

Nevertheless he has been training with the group in the last two days.

Jao Felix in training session at Cobham centre Twitter photos.

Ben Chilwell. The left back returned to full training session with the group and is looking like he is ready for game time but the Liverpool game might be too big for him to start.

Ben Chilwell Twitter photos

Reece James. The England right back have been missed dearly in the Chelsea team but after getting injured the last time he was rushed back, we expect the coach to trade with caution this time around.

Reece James Twitter photos.

The likes of Wesley Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are equally back and training at Cobham centre but don’t expect to see them lining up this weekend.

Teamgifted (

)