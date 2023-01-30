Chelsea players who could make their stamford bridge debut on Friday against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club will return to Barclay premier league action this Friday at stamford bridge after enjoying a free weekend due to there absence from the FA cup and Carabao cup competitions, they will take on London neighbors Fulham next and Graham potter will be hoping his refreshed squad will come out flying from all corners.

The squad will be boosted by the return of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling to first team training session and could be ready to play there parts on Friday.

Reece James back from injury Twitter photos

Beyond those returning from injuries, two of there new signings cold be set to make their first appearances at stamford bridge on Friday.

Mykhailo Mudryk, ﻿his English premier league debut for the club came against Liverpool at Anfield in a game that ended all square, now the exciting winger could be set to make his home debut on Friday and he will be hoping to mark that with a fine performance.

Mykhailo Mudryk Getting set for his home debut Twitter photos

Mykhailo Mudryk will bring pace in Chelsea attack Twitter photos.

Noni Madueke. The gifted youngster will be available when Chelsea take on Fulham on Friday at stamford bridge and could be set to play a role in that game especially with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic not fit enough.

Noni Madueke getting ready for his stamford bridge bow Twitter photos.

Teamgifted (

)