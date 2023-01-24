CHELSEA: Players who could join the Blues before the January window closes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club are obviously one of the most active Premier League side in the January transfer window. The Blues have signed several players on a long term deal – Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke while Joao Felix switched to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal from Spanish side, Atletico Madrid till the end of the season. However, Chelsea are not stopping there and have also been linked with several midfielders across Europe.

Graham Potter’s side have linked with Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo and the three players are likely to join the club in January. Malo Gusto wants Premier League move and he has agreed personal terms. However, Chelsea have seen their opening bid rejected. They are also planning a late bid for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez and have been rivaled y Arsenal in the race to sign Brighton star, Moises Caicedo.

Samwrites01 (

)