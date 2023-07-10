Chelsea players who are still enjoying their summer holiday despite the start of preseason training

Today marks it exactly one week since Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea squad began their pre-season preparations for the 2023-2024 football season, the preparation have witness the arrival of first team players as well as some youth players.

While the preseason preparations heats up at Cobham training ground, their are still some first team players who are yet to report back at Cobham center, below we look at how those set of players are enjoying their summer holiday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and his wife are having a well deserved honey moon, the pair where spotted at the famous Ibiza beach spending a good time out, the goalkeeper will likely be Chelsea outright number one this season.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez is still back at Argentina, he is having a well deserved holiday after a long season that saw him play for Benfica before moving to Chelsea in-between winning the world cup trophy with Argentina.

Christopher Nkunku is equally enjoying his extended holiday due to his involvement in the just concluded international football assignments with France while Mykhailo Mudryk who played at the Euro under 21 tournament in Romania is also on holiday.

