Chelsea Players Were Responsible For The Defeat Against Borussia Dortmund In Germany

The woes of Chelsea this season continues as the West London club suffered an avoidable defeat against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday evening.

The West London club has been horrible this season, as they are suffering from an abysmal form, which has saw them dropped to the middle of the table on the Premier league standings, and got eliminated from the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The UEFA Champions League was Chelsea’s real chance of going to Europe next season but, the chance is now slim. The West London suffered a 1-0 defeat at Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

Joao Felix was among the best Players on the pitch but, the Portuguese National also contributed to the loss as he squandered some big chances that could have helped Chelsea to win the game.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who scored 3 goals and made 2 assists for Shakhtar Donestk during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, was also not in his best form against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The goal that Chelsea conceded which led to the defeat could have also been prevented if Enzo Fernandez had stopped Karim Adeyemi’s run but the Borussia Dortmund Star breezed past Enzo Fernandez as he outpaced the £106million rated Chelsea Midfielder before converting the goal.

