Chelsea players train with their various nation across the globe (photos)

Chelsea football club players who where called up for the upcoming two weeks international football assignments, trained with their different national teams ahead of the games across different locations of the world.

Enzo Fernandez arrived yesterday in Argentina and trained last night with the world champions Argentina ahead of their first world cup qualifying game against Ecuador this weekend.

Enzo Fernandez will be coming up against his club teammate Moises Caicedo who have also been training with the Ecuador national team too.

Back in Europe, Chelsea trio of Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwil have been training with England national team as they get set to take on Mykhailo Mudryk national team Ukraine this weekend, Mykhailo Mudryk was also called up by his national team and he has been training too.

Conor Gallagher Twitter photos

Ben chilwell Twitter photos

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

The likes of Nicolas Jackson, Ian Maatsen and Axel Disasi was also called up by their various nation team, Ian Maatsen trained earlier today for Netherlands while defender Axel Disasi was part of France national team side that trained this evening.

Ian Maatsen training for Netherlands Twitter photos.

Axel Disasi training with Kylian Mbape, Ousmane Dembele and jules kounde in today’s training sessions for France Twitter photos.

As always we will be bringing you all the build up, injury news, match stats and fixtures of all the International Football games this weekend across the world.

Bashir Humphreys called up by England Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)