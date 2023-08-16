Chelsea Players Train Ahead Of Westham United Clash.

Chelsea will travel to East London this weekend to take on London rival Westham United in their second game of the Premier League season, and the Chelsea players took hard to training today to prepare.

See some of the photos of the Chelsea players training hard at the Cobham training ground today below.

In the above photos, the likes Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicholas Jackson, Ben Chilwell, and new boy Moises Caicedo were all seen training hard.

The game between Westham United and Chelsea this weekend will be played on Sunday at the London stadium which is the official home stadium of Westham United, and it will kick off by exactly 4:30pm.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans ?

