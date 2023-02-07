Chelsea Players That Should Be Sold Permanently Next Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This season, Chelsea has spent more than £600million to sign new Players as the Hierarchy of the West London club hope to build a young team that can dominate Europe in years to come.

The West London club have signed Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards, leaving no rooms for many First team Players that were sent out on loan last summer.

With the way the club is moving, the Club might not be including the Players on loan in the big picture. This would leave them no other option than to sell these Players next summer. We’ll take a look at 3 Chelsea Players that Fans have forgotten about them this season.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi

The England International secured a loan deal to German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen last summer. Despite having a huge potential to become an elite Player, Callum Hudson-Odoi has failed to meet expectations.

At Bayer Leverkusen, his loan deal isn’t going well as Who Scored rated him as the 15th best Player at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season. With the addition of numerous Attackers to the Chelsea squad in January, a permanent exit is the likeliest option on the table for Hudson-Odoi in the summer.

2. Malang Sarr

The Frenchman was given a chance at Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel last summer but he failed to grasp it. The Former Porto Star was full of errors and Chelsea had to loan him to Monaco last summer. He has made just 12 appearances for Monaco this season.

3. Ethan Ampadu

The Welshman has spent the last 4 seasons on loan at several European clubs. With the arrival of numerous Defenders to Chelsea, it would be tough for Ethan Ampadu to get a spot in the first team next season.

AminullahiMuritala (

)