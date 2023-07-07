Chelsea Players That Should Be Given The Free Shirt Numbers 7, 8, 9 And 11 This Summer

Due to the exit of many Players from Stamford Bridge this summer, there are a lot of iconic shirt numbers that are currently vacant at Chelsea.

After the West London club sold Mateo Kovacic, shirt number 8 became available this summer while shirt number 7 became available because N’golo Kante left the English Premier League to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Shirt number 11 is also available because of the departure of Portuguese Midfielder Joao Felix while the imminent departure of Aubameyang is expected to free up the shirt number 9.

Chelsea has Players in their first team squad that would be looking at switching their shirt number to one of those aforementioned shirt numbers that are currently available.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Mudryk and Noni Madueke might be looking to get an upgrade this summer while new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku might also want to get one of the Fancy shirt numbers.

In my opinion, I think Raheem Sterling should be given the shirt number 7 next season. He wore it at Manchester City before he joined Chelsea last summer.

The shirt number 8 should be given to Moises Caicedo if Chelsea eventually gets him but if they don’t, Noni Madueke could get it. Mudryk should be given the shirt number 11 while Nicolas Jackson should get the shirt number 9.

Shirt number 7 – Raheem Sterling

Shirt number 8 – Noni Madueke or Caicedo

Shirt number 9 – Nicolas Jackson

Shirt number 11 – Mudryk

AminullahiMuritala (

)