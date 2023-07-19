SPORT

Chelsea players spotted in their full home kit ahead of tonight’s friendly game

Chelsea football club players where spotted in the their new home kit ahead of tonight’s game with English lower league side Wrexham in the united state, the trio of Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva and third choice goalkeeper Marcus Betinelli.

The home shirt which was unveiled few days back is still without any front sponsorship both for the players and goalkeepers.

Thiago Silva, Marcus Betinelli and Marc Cucurella show off the Chelsea complete kit Twitter photos.

The complete home kit for the 2023-2024 football season is blue shirt and blue short followed by white hose while the goalkeepers kit is all blacks with black hose.

Marc Cucurella and Marcus Betinelli Twitter photos.

The players will tonight play their first game under Mauricio Pochettino and supporters will be able to see the clubs full kit in the game, new signings like Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will certainly be on show.

Thiago Silva Twitter photos

