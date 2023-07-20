Chelsea players jet off to Philadelphia ahead of Brighton game on Sunday

From from a convincing 5-0 victory over lower league side Wrexham last night at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the Chelsea squad and management staff have now departed for Philadelphia.

The trio of Marc Cucurella,Enzo Fernandez and Kepa Arrizabalaga posted a picture of themselves on board as they flew from North Carolina to Philadelphia where they will be competing in this seasons premier league series tournament.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez on flight to Philadelphia Twitter photos.

Chelsea will square up against last season surprise package Brighton and Hove Albion in their first leg on Sunday and will be eager to show how much they have improved under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Fernandez was rested in last night game against Wrexham Twitter photos.

Chelsea will likely welcome Reece James before that game while the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwil and Noni Madueke will be looking to get some minutes under their belt.

