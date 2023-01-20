SPORT

Chelsea Players Have Their Last Training Session Ahead Of Their Trip To Anfield Stadium

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will travel to Anfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Liverpool in a Premier League game. The West London club have been boosted with the presence of Ben Chilwell and Reece James in the team but Graham Potter said that the duo won’t be involved against Liverpool on Saturday.

However, the Fullback Duo was present with the rest of the team on Friday afternoon at Cobham training ground for the last training session before the game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Trevoh Chalobah were all present on Friday during the training session.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been awful recently. Liverpool lost their last two League games as Brentford and Brighton beat the Reds in the Premier league while Chelsea won one out of their last two League games as they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge while Fulham beat them in the West London derby.

Image credit: Chelsea’s Official Facebook Page

AminullahiMuritala (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

4 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

21 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

30 mins ago

EPL: Check out why the VAR was right to cancel Kai Havertz goal in the first half

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button