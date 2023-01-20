Chelsea Players Have Their Last Training Session Ahead Of Their Trip To Anfield Stadium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will travel to Anfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Liverpool in a Premier League game. The West London club have been boosted with the presence of Ben Chilwell and Reece James in the team but Graham Potter said that the duo won’t be involved against Liverpool on Saturday.

However, the Fullback Duo was present with the rest of the team on Friday afternoon at Cobham training ground for the last training session before the game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Trevoh Chalobah were all present on Friday during the training session.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been awful recently. Liverpool lost their last two League games as Brentford and Brighton beat the Reds in the Premier league while Chelsea won one out of their last two League games as they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge while Fulham beat them in the West London derby.

Image credit: Chelsea’s Official Facebook Page

AminullahiMuritala (

)