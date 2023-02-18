Chelsea Player’s Goal And Assists Statistics In 2022/23 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea new signings Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez are yet to score for the premier league club. However, Enzo Fernandez has provided an assist since he arrived the club while Mudryk is yet to make a goal contribution. However, Both Mudryk and Fernandez are currently the Chelsea players with the most goal contributions this season. Mudryk scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists for his former Ukrainian club before he arrived at the club, while Enzo Fernandez who played for Benfica before joining Chelsea on January, currently have 4 goals and eight assists.

However, Raheem Sterling who is ranked third on the list started the season with Chelsea. The England forward has six goals and three assists for Chelsea this season. The Winter arrival Felix, was on the score sheet for Chelsea in the game against West Ham, and have made a total of 9 goal contributions this season. Mason Mount who started for Chelsea in their 1-0 loss against Southampton at Stamford bridge, has three goals and six assists for the club in the 2022/23 season.

Moreso, Kai Havertz has score fthe same number of goals as Sterling for Chelsea this season, but have provided just one assist. While Aubameyang and Reece James have four goal contributions each for Chelsea in this season. With the player’s low productivity at the club, can chelsea be able secure a European spot?

valentinoigwe (

)